On Anushka Sharma's Birthday, Her Return Gift For Furry Friends

Anushka Sharma at an animal shelter in Udaipur in April 2017
New Delhi: Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 30th birthday today. On her special day, her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli posted an adorable image of the couple along with a heartfelt message on Twitter. "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," he tweeted. While celebrations must be on for Anushka Sharma's Big 30, the actor decided to give back in the best way possible. In a birthday post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma announced her plans of building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai. The actor, an animal lover, said the shelter will provide a home for those animals that are "stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings."
"On my birthday, in my own little way, I'm starting something that will give our fellow living being equal rights, equal care and equal love," she wrote on Instagram. "This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true."