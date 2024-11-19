This Italian Village Offers $1 Homes To Disappointed US Voters Post-Election

The US presidential election is one such event that gets the massive attention of the whole world, and the results of 2024's polls were much more awaited as it was being seen as either a comeback of Trump or as the end of his political career. Now Donald Trump has won the 2024 election as the nominee of the Republican Party and is now the president-elect of the United States. He is scheduled to begin his second term on January 20, 2025.

Americans are experiencing mixed emotions around the election results and have different perspectives on how the Trump administration will act. As many Democrat supporters are still getting over the election shock, a village on the Italian island of Sardinia has sniffed a potential opportunity; it offers $1 homes to Americans upset by the US election result, according to CNN.

Like many other places in rural Italy, Ollolai has long been trying to persuade outsiders to move in to revive its fortunes after decades of depopulation. It's been selling dilapidated houses for as little as one euro-just over a dollar-to sweeten the deal.

According to CNN, now, following the November 5 vote outcome, it's launched a website aimed at would-be American expats, offering up more cheap homes in the hope that those upset by the result will rush to snap up one of its empty properties.

"Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?" the website asks. "It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

Mayor Francesco Columbu tells CNN that the website was specifically created to attract American voters in the wake of the presidential elections. He says he loves the United States and is convinced Americans are the best people to help revive his community.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," he says. "We can't, of course, ban people from other countries from applying, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village; they are our winning card."

In addition to this Italian village, a cruise line is also providing Americans who are unhappy with the outcome of the US election with a four-year getaway from the Trump administration. Through the "Skip Forward" service, visitors can visit over 425 ports across 140 countries.