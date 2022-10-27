Old Video Of Scuba Diver Adoring Sea Lion Under The Sea Goes Viral

Picture shows a scuba diver gently adoring a seal while diving beneath the water.

Did you have a tough day at work? Are you constantly scrolling through social media sites in search of some amusing content to brighten your day? Then, this is a must-read for you. A video has surfaced on social media showing a scuba diver adoring a seal under the sea.

The video was posted by Wonder of Science on Wednesday. This is an old video, originally posted by a user named Ben Burville on Twitter four years ago but going viral now.

Seals are the dogs of the sea.pic.twitter.com/M3aKX3tR88 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) October 26, 2022

"Seals are the dogs of the sea," wrote Wonder of Science while sharing the post.

The viral video shows a scuba diver gently adoring a seal while diving beneath the water, and the marine mammal can also be seen adoring the man by grasping his hands and placing his hand in its mouth.

The video has garnered over 22 million views and more than 62,000 likes in just one day. Several users have posted heartwarming remarks in the post's comment area. The video has been credited to Mr Burville and has been retweeted by more than 7,000 Twitter users.

"They're just waiting for you to learn to throw under water," wrote one user.

Showing some concern, another user said, "That seal could just as easily take his finger or hand right off. I've dove a lot and the best rule is not to fool with the wildlife...that's why it's called "wildlife"...Wild critters are unpredictable."

Sharing some additional information with the post, another user wrote, "They are called Seehunde (sea dogs) in German and here's the reason."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), seals and sea lions are members of the pinniped family, which are marine animals with fins or flippers on their feet. These animals live in the water but may stay on land for extended periods of time.





