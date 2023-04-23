Old Video Of Raccoon Imitating Woman's Dance Steps Resurfaces, Leaves Internet Divided

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Morissa Schwartz

Animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy. One such adorable video of a raccoon imitating a woman's dance moves has resurfaced on the internet. However, the video has drawn mixed reactions from internet users and sparked a debate about animal cruelty.

The video shows a raccoon from inside its enclosure, mimicking a woman's dance moves perfectly while she pretends to rap. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Morissa Schwartz which has amassed more than 12 lakh views, 51,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

''Cool moves,'' reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

While some were left amused, others felt that the animal's dance was actually caused by psychosis due to being kept in captivity. One user wrote, ''He seems chill enough to hang out with.'' Another said, ''Yes, cool moves, but it shouldn't be in a zoo. Anyways, loved it.''

A third wrote, ''This move is due to his confinement... and it's not fun.'' A fourth added, ''They should give me a job called “the worst person on Earth” where I debunk cute animals videos as abnormal behavior signs of abuse and captivity. I mean do you actually think raccoons can dance with you.''

A fifth stated, ''Repetitive movements caused by STRESS! It's not funny.'' Another added, ''Not cool usually when animals feel trapped and scared they do these moves.''