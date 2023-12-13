Old Video Of Jeff Bezos Giving Business Advice Goes Viral, Elon Musk Reacts

This is not the first time Mr Musk has reacted to Jeff Bezos' old videos and posts.

Recently, an old video of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos was posted by a user on X, formerly Twitter. In the short, 32-second clip, the third richest man in the world shared business advice on consumer behaviour. "With consumer behaviour, it is- basically with anything totally new, it is really very difficult to guess how consumers are gonna behave. How a mass audience is going to do anything in the future is very hard to determine," Mr Bezos said in the two-decade-old video.

He added, "The easiest way to determine how consumers may behave in the future is to just try something new and see what happens. I think a lot of companies get that wrong. They put too much energy into arguing about how consumers are gonna behave and by the time they are done arguing, they could have just done it and see what happened."

Reacting to the video, SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk said, "Damn, Jeff is *way* more buff these days!"

Damn, Jeff is *way* more buff these days! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2023

This is not the first time Mr Musk has reacted to Jeff Bezos' old videos and posts. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos used to review products on the e-commerce website between the years 2000-2006. In these six years, the tech billionaire reviewed six products. Now, an old review by Mr Bezos resurfaced on the internet and caught the eye of SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk.

The Amazon founder reviewed a bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk in 2006. He wrote on the e-commerce website, "I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though."

A screengrab of this product review was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by user Trung Phan. "Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon...including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk," he wrote in the caption. Mr Musk reacted to the same with a laughing face emoji.

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder in November announced that he was moving to his childhood home of Miami from Seattle to be near his parents and his space firm Blue Origin's Cape Canaveral operations. "As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," the billionaire said in an Instagram post.

The post included a video of Bezos in Amazon's first office in Seattle, where he founded the e-commerce company out of his garage in 1994 and grew it into one of the biggest retailers in the world.