Old Video Of Donkey Being Saved By Unusual 'Seat Belt' During Car Accident Goes Viral

As per the date on the footage, the incident took place in 2019.

Wearing a seat belt is one of the most important ways to decrease the risk of injury in an event of a car accident. Now, proving the same, an old video of a donkey being saved by a rather unusual "seat belt" during one such accident is gaining traction on social media.

The clip was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by user 'Hasna Zaroori Hai'. The video opened to show a donkey pulling a cart and its rider down a road, when suddenly a car from behind crashed into the cart, sending the animal down the street on its hind legs. "Gadhe ko seatbelt ne bacha liya warna car wale ne to maar diya tha (The donkey was saved by the seat belt or else the car driver had killed him.)" the caption of the post read in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

The donkey was able to stop itself uninjured only because it was tied to the cart, making it a rather unique seat belt. At the end of the video, the animal was also seen effortlessly turning around, while the onlookers and its rider watched on in shock.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. As per the date on the footage, the incident took place in 2019. The location where it took place is yet to be known.

Viral Video | "We Shut Down Broadway": Baraatis At Wedding Procession Groove To Bollywood Songs On New York Street

The resurfaced video garnered more than 31,000 views and over 1,200 likes. Internet users were simply left baffled by the bizarre incident. While some pointed out that even the donkey was confused at the end of the clip, others asked if the animal and its rider were fine following the incident.

"The way the donkey turned around and checked who hit and what happened," wrote one. "Bezubaan ka dard bhala insaan kaise samjhe? (How can a human being understand the pain of the voiceless?)," added another. "Gadha to theek hai uske chalak ki haalat dekhiye (The donkey is fine, see the condition of its driver.)," said third.