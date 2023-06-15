Old Video Of Bird Of Prey Carrying Shark-Like Fish Goes Viral Again

The video was captured by a Tennessee woman from the 17th floor of a building.

Internet is the repository of strange content. While browsing the internet, people stumble across the craziest things on social media. Like a predatory bird grasping a big fish in its claws and flying over a beach. The fish is also seen wriggling in the air but the bird maintains a form control over its prey. The clip is from 2020, captured by Ashley White in Tennessee in the United States. According to CBS News, the video was originally shared on the Twitter account of Tracking Sharks.

Ms White said on Twitter that she took the video from the 17th floor of the building she was staying at.

Whoa it is holding a shark! pic.twitter.com/HuiYZZnCPo — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 14, 2023

The clip has again generated interest among the social media users. Users started speculating whether it's an eagle carrying a baby shark or a condor.

"Holy hell - Amazing and terrifying at the same time," commented one user. "Omg. The most amazing thing I have seen this week," said another user.

"They are friends actually! Eagle giving joy ride to the shark," a third user said.

Shortly after the video surfaced three years ago, several experts clarified that the bird was, in fact, an osprey, also known as sea hawk, flying with a large Spanish mackerel in its claws. The fish is commonly found in the region.

A few days ago, clip of a fight between an elephant and a rhinoceros had gone viral. The location of the video was not known, but it showed the raw power of two of the most dangerous species in the animal kingdom.

The clip, shot in the night, was shared by several Indian forest officers (IFS) on Twitter and caught the attention of many users. They compared it with the David vs Goliath battle.