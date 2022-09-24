Old Video Of Agra Doctor Reviving Newborn By Performing CPR Goes Viral

Dr Surekha Chaudhary revived a newborn baby

An old video of a doctor saving the life of a newborn has gone viral. In the video, Dr Surekha Chaudhary can be seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive a newborn baby. The video was posted by Sachin Kaushik, a police officer from UP. The incident took place in March 2022 at a Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The baby girl was born through normal delivery she had difficulty breathing due to prolonged labour. There was no movement in the body, the doctor tried to give oxygen support to the baby but even that didn't help. Dr Choudhary sprang into action. The doctor gave her mouth-to-mouth respiration to the newborn for about 7 minutes relentlessly after which she started showing movement.

Mr Kaushik also shared a follow-up video in another tweet, in which Dr Choudhary can be seen massaging and patting the back of the newborn. After the baby starts to breathe, Dr Choudhary can be seen smiling and rocking the baby in her arms.

Check out the video here:

The video has amassed 1.3 million views, 119,200 likes and 17,300 retweets so far and counting. The internet is applauding Dr Choudhary's dedication and for not giving up on the newborn baby girl. A user wrote, "All the love and blessings to her. She is next to God," another commented, "Bravo Dr Sulekha. You are more than God or any superpower. This is what the education makes smart brain and immediate action scientifically done and results are visible in survival of life." "Nothing can be as good as this," the third commented.

