Odisha's 'Beach of Flowers' Captivates Internet, Forest Officer Shares Beautiful Pics

The photos have been clicked at Golden Beach and Niladri Beach in Puri.

From stunning landscapes to beautiful water bodies, India is a land blessed with abundance of natural beauty. Every part, every region and every nook and corner of this country has something wonderful to add to the cumulative beauty. And several IAS and IFS officers, through their informative posts, do a wonderful job of showcasing this beauty to social media users. In a recent post by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, users get a glimpse of the flower-covered beaches of Odisha's Puri. On Monday, Mr Nanda, who often shares fascinating clips from across India, posted two beautiful pictures of seashores in Odisha.

Mr Nanda captioned the pictures and wrote, "The 'Beach of flowers'. Puri has two stretch of cleanest & most serene beaches- Golden & Niladri. Move over the Valley of flowers... Sand dunes covered with natural sand binders in full bloom."

See the post here:

The ‘Beach of flowers'.

Puri has two stretch of cleanest & most serene beaches- Golden& Niladri. Move over the Valley of flowers…

Sand dunes covered with natural sand binders in full bloom. pic.twitter.com/oifTOEq0BH — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 7, 2022

The pictures show pink coloured flowers known as beach morning glory, covering the sand beaches against the backdrop of calm skies. The funnel-shaped pink coloured flowers along with the green foliage looks quite beautiful, to say the least. Across the distance, one can also spot the ocean and its waves crashing against the shore. According to Mr Nanda's post, the photos have been clicked at Golden Beach and Niladri Beach in Puri.

The bright pink flowers, known as the Beach Morning Glory, are usually spotted growing wild on sandy beaches, at the highest water mark, according to Florida Wildflower Foundation. As the name suggests, these flowers bloom in the morning and begin to wilt and close up by afternoon. It is adapted to coastal areas where sand is plentiful and the soil is well-draining.

As per Odisha Tourism, The Golden Beach of Puri received the prestigious Blue Flag certification in 2020. A highly respected and recognized eco-label across the world, The Blue flag certification is granted when a beach meets a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

Featured Video Of The Day "Need Caste Census Immediately": Tejashwi Yadav Party MP On 10% Quota For Poor (EWS)