Odisha Woman Donates Property Worth Rs 1 Crore To Rickshaw Puller

Minati Patnaik bequeathed her property to a rickshaw puller for 25 years of service.

A 63-year-old woman in Odisha has bequeathed all her property and other assets to a rickshaw puller. Minati Patnaik, of Sutahat, says that she made the decision to donate her three-storey house, gold jewellery and other assets to Budha Samal and his family in recognition of 25 years of service. Ms Patnaik made the decision to donate her assets, worth around Rs 1 crore, after losing her husband and daughter.

"After my husband and daughter died in quick succession, Budha Samal and his family have been taking care of me so I'm giving him my properties," she told ANI.

"After my husband & daughter died in quick succession, Budha Samal & his family have been taking care of me so I'm giving him my properties," Minati Patnaik says — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Minati Patnaik lost her husband to kidney failure last year. She had been living with her daughter, who died of a cardiac arrest recently, according to India Today.

"I was shattered and living in grief after the deaths of my husband and daughter at regular intervals. After my tragic loss, none of my relatives supported me. I was completely alone. However, this rickshaw puller and his family stood by me during my difficult times and took care of my health without expecting anything in return," she told India Today.

Budha Samal worked as the family's rickshaw puller for over two decades. He also used to drive Ms Patnaik's daughter to college.

"My trust in him and his dedication to me and my family earned him the reward, and I did not do them any great service by giving them my property. They deserve it," the 63-year-old woman said of the rickshaw puller and his family.

Although two of her three sisters objected to her decision, Ms Patnaik followed proper legal procedures to ensure that her property would be transferred to Budha Samal after her death.

"I was taken aback when Maa [Minati Patnaik ] told me about her decision to will her property. I've been serving this family for more than two decades and will continue to serve Maa until my death," Mr Samal said.