Odd-Looking Creature Reminds Twitter Of Demogorgon. Can You Guess What It Is?

"It's demogorgon," wrote one person in the comments section.

Odd-Looking Creature Reminds Twitter Of Demogorgon. Can You Guess What It Is?

A viral video shows a strange-looking creature being fed with a straw.

After 'Venom' from the Marvel Cinematic Universe made an appearance on Earth, one more video of an otherworldly-looking creature has social media intrigued. Posted on Twitter, the video shows a peculiar, almost transparent creature being fed with the help of a straw - and it has reminded Twitter users of the Demogorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things.

The video in question was shared by a popular Twitter account '@animalsandfools one day ago along with the caption, "Anyone know what that is?". The creature in it appears to have four limbs, no eyes and a black and white mouth - making it look much like the predatory humanoid from the beloved Netflix series.

Can you guess what this creature is? Take a look and see if you can figure it out:

Since being posted online a day ago, the video has collected nearly 50,000 views and a ton of amazed as well as curious comments. Many in the comments section put forward theories about what the animal could be - and these included an alien spawn, a "nightmare" and more. 

Many said the animal reminded them of a Demogorgon.

Some Twitter users, however, managed to identify the bird as a baby finch.

Earlier this month, a viral clip of a black creature had convinced many that the alien symbiote Venom of Spider-Man movies had landed on Earth. 

Click for more trending news


Comments
Viral videostrange creaturesdemogorgon

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com