Odd-Looking Creature Reminds Twitter Of Demogorgon. Can You Guess What It Is?

A viral video shows a strange-looking creature being fed with a straw.

After 'Venom' from the Marvel Cinematic Universe made an appearance on Earth, one more video of an otherworldly-looking creature has social media intrigued. Posted on Twitter, the video shows a peculiar, almost transparent creature being fed with the help of a straw - and it has reminded Twitter users of the Demogorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things.

The video in question was shared by a popular Twitter account '@animalsandfools one day ago along with the caption, "Anyone know what that is?". The creature in it appears to have four limbs, no eyes and a black and white mouth - making it look much like the predatory humanoid from the beloved Netflix series.

Can you guess what this creature is? Take a look and see if you can figure it out:

Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020

Since being posted online a day ago, the video has collected nearly 50,000 views and a ton of amazed as well as curious comments. Many in the comments section put forward theories about what the animal could be - and these included an alien spawn, a "nightmare" and more.

No but I know what my next nightmare will be. — Tarla Vorg (@TarlaVorg) April 23, 2020

Many said the animal reminded them of a Demogorgon.

Some Twitter users, however, managed to identify the bird as a baby finch.

It's a baby finch. The mouth has dots in it like that, to attract Mum and Dad's attention, so they stuff food down it. — Kathryn Magann (@KathrynMagann) April 23, 2020

It's a gouldian finch chick which would grow to be a beautiful bird like in this picture pic.twitter.com/BSPvwV8bgd — Muthu (@muthurajk) April 23, 2020

Earlier this month, a viral clip of a black creature had convinced many that the alien symbiote Venom of Spider-Man movies had landed on Earth.