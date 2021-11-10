Didn't Get Nykaa Shares? Well, There Are Always Twitter Memes

Nykaa memes have flooded social media

FSN Ecommerce Ventures, the parent of e-commerce beauty giant Nykaa, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday with its market capitalization crossing Rs 1 lakh crore. The mood was jubilant on social media - at least for those who invested in Nykaa IPO, which closed on November 1. Nykaa shares opened for trading at Rs 2,018 on the National Stock Exchange, up 79 per cent from its issue price of Rs 1,125 per share. On the BSE, Nykaa shares opened for trading at Rs 2,001, up 78 per cent from the issue price.

As Nykaa shares made a stellar debut on the Indian stock exchanges - and so did a number of Nykaa memes on social media. On Twitter, Nykaa occupied a spot on the trends list as meme-makers flooded the microblogging platform with some hilarious posts.

Take a look:

Boyf who gifts you Nykaa shares > Boyf who gifts you Nykaa products#nykaaipo — MISHKA RANA (@RanaMishka) November 9, 2021

#nykaaipo

Me to my homies who didn't get the allotment : pic.twitter.com/PBC5e0LxaV — Grootभाई (offline) (@fafdaisbae) November 10, 2021

Nykaa's three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO), which closed on November 1, saw huge demand for shares as the offer was subscribed 82 times. Many who did not get the IPO allotment expressed their disappointment through humour.

People who applied in Nykaa IPO but didn't get allotment watching the ones enjoying 79% premium: pic.twitter.com/FYCBjd1Olt — FinFloww (@FinFloww) November 10, 2021

Nykaa making this a reality fr some today????????

Btw, I didn't get my allotment ???? pic.twitter.com/A5PW3BP0eM — ???????????????????? (@06_annu) November 10, 2021

Nykaa began by selling cosmetics and grooming products on its website, apps and through its physical stores in 2012, before expanding into fashion, pet care and household supplies.

Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, who has now become India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

So which of these Nykaa memes did you find the funniest? Let us know using the comments section.