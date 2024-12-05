Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Resigns With Immediate Effect: Report

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd. (Representational)

Nykaa Fashion chief executive officer Nihir Parikh has resigned and has been relieved with immediate effect, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd.

"Nihir Parikh has resigned effective December 05, 2024, on account of personal commitments. He has been relieved from the services w.e.f. (with effect from) close of business hours of December 5, 2024," FSN E-commerce Ventures said in the filing.

The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company's revenue.

The beauty segment of the company accounts for the majority of the revenue. Nykaa Fashion is still a loss-making vertical.

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.97 crore and revenue of Rs 1,874 crore for September 2024 quarter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)