Nvidia Launches GeForce NOW In India, Bringing High-End PC Gaming To All

Nvidia has officially launched its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service in India, giving gamers the ability to play high-end PC games without investing in expensive gaming hardware. The service streams games from Nvidia's cloud servers, allowing users to enjoy demanding titles on laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets and supported smart TVs, provided they have a stable internet connection.

Unlike traditional gaming services, GeForce NOW does not require players to buy games again. Instead, users can connect their existing game libraries from platforms including Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and Xbox, and stream supported titles directly from the cloud. Nvidia says the service supports more than 5,000 games, including many popular free-to-play titles.

Pricing:

The company has introduced multiple subscription options for Indian gamers. The Performance membership is priced at Rs 999 per month, while the Ultimate membership costs Rs 1,999 per month. For users who want to try the service before committing, Nvidia also offers day passes, priced at Rs 399 for the Performance tier and Rs 799 for the Ultimate tier. Higher-priced plans provide longer sessions, priority access to servers and advanced RTX features such as ray tracing, DLSS 4 and higher-resolution streaming.

GeForce NOW is aimed at players who want access to high-quality PC gaming without purchasing costly gaming PCs or regularly upgrading their hardware. Since games run on Nvidia's remote servers, users only need a compatible device and a reliable broadband connection for a smooth experience.

The launch marks Nvidia's official expansion of its cloud gaming platform in India after an earlier beta programme. By making the service widely available, the company hopes to tap into the country's growing gaming market and make premium PC gaming more accessible to a larger audience.