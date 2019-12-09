Nusrat Jahan Shares Pics With Boy Selling Balloons, Wins Hearts Online

The post with the three photos, shared by Nusrat Jahan has collected more than 24,000 likes

Three heart-warming photos shared by Trinamool Congress lawmaker Nusrat Jahan won the internet today. In the photos, Nusrat Jahan, grinning from ear-to-ear, is seen hugging and kissing a small child who she said was selling balloons. The post with the three photos, shared by Ms Jahan on Instagram, has collected more than 24,000 likes and 168 comments.

"Made my weekend special.. with the special one.. a 1 year and a half baby selling balloons .... was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons," she said in the post, adding the hashtags, #loveforall and #loveistheonlylanguage.

"Appreciate your loving nature. I admire you as you have loving heart," commented one user on the Instagram post.

"Didi looking very hot and gorgeous," another user said.

"God bless u mam... your such a nice person... A Big Fan," wrote yet another user.

Ms Jahan was weeks ago, admitted to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack. After she was released, she had posted a video on Twitter thanking her well-wishers for praying for her recovery.

"With all your love and blessings I am feeling absolutely fine and better," the 29-year-old politician had said in a 40-second video posted on Twitter.

Earlier in September, Nusrat Jahan, along with another Trinamool lawmaker, Mimi Chakraborty, were seen in a video dancing to a song as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

The video had collected over 1.6 million views on Facebook, where it was shared.

Nusrat Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat, while Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur.