'Not Sleeping': Nagaland Minister's Latest Tweet A Hit Online

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for interesting tweets.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has posted another photo that is going viral on Twitter. In the picture, he is seen looking at his mobile phone at what appears to be an event. Giving it a humorous twist, Mr Along clarifies that he is "not sleeping". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is seen wearing white shirt and black half jack to get a formal look for the event. He is known for interesting posts on Twitter that leave his followers in splits.

"Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet," Mr Along says in his tweet posted on Monday morning. In a few hours, the tweet amassed more than 2.7 lakh views and over 12,000 likes.

Not sleeping okay, drafting my next tweet! 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOGr5wTMFF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 27, 2023

His followers and other Twitter users burst out in laughter, posting several emojis showing faces with tears of joy.

"What you Draft in Closed Eyes, Nobody can match the quality in their open eyes," commented one user.

"Slept after tweet," tweeted another. "Hahaha..good one... I used to say to my parents when caught in my room with eyes closed and book in hand "Not sleeping, thinking and remembering a formula with eyes closed"," said a third user.

On Friday, the Nagaland BJP president shared a post that gave a lighthearted glimpse into the state's strategy for promoting tourism in Nagaland.

In a GIF he shared, Mr Along is seen hovering in the air while wearing a superhero outfit and talking to a man.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "After Superman, Spider-Man now presents "T-Man," where "T" means Temjen/Tourism. Want to visit Nagaland? Who wants to fly with me?"

A few days back, he posted a picture of himself surrounded by children practicing martial arts. The minister called himself a "Sumo wrestler" and the children "Karate Kids" in his tweet. On World Sleep Day on Friday, he shared a photo that showed him and several others dozing off on the chairs in what appeared to be an auditorium.