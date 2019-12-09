"Not By Gulzar," Says Twitter After Anand Mahindra Shares Couplet

"Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device!" wrote Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra shared a Hindi poem on mobile phones.

Anand Mahindra started Monday with some thought-provoking Hindi poetry. This morning, the businessman tweeted a couplet on mobile phones and the place of importance they hold in our lives today. The couplet, in the post shared by Mr Mahindra, is attributed to noted lyricist and poet Gulzar - something that Twitter quickly pointed out as incorrect.

The poem tweeted by Mr Mahindra reads: "Khud se zyada sambhal kar rakhta hun mobile apna, kyunki rishte saare ab isi mein kaid hain (I take better care of my phone than I do of own self because it contains all my relationships)"

"Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device!" wrote the tech-savvy Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is well known for his 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'.

However, many Twitter users were quick to point out that the couplet is not by Gulzar.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

Many Twitter users, while appreciating the lines, informed Mr Mahindra that they are not actually by Gulzar, who has given the world gems like the Oscar-winning song 'Jai Ho'.

A few pointed out that the poem is already listed in 'Not by Gulzar' - a Facebook page dedicated to "documenting the poetry which is not penned by Gulzar, but widely distributed with credit to him.."

Many others simply admired the sentiments of the poem without worrying about its author

What do you think of the couplet? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
