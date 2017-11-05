She Won $10,000 In The Lottery. Then $1 Million - Both In One Day

The odds were not great but she picked a winner, not once but twice.

The woman bought the $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from a supermarket

A woman in North Carolina, US picked two prize-winning lottery tickets the same day. She bought the $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from a grocery store and won $10,000. After collecting her money from the headquarters of the lottery on Monday, Kimberly Morris stopped at a supermarket and bought another $20 lottery ticket. Perhaps, she was feeling lucky.

"It felt really great to win, but I really have always dreamed I would win $1 million!" the mother of three told lottery officials.

And it happened again. She won again. This time a whopping million dollars. The excited winner called her husband when she realised she had just won the lottery for a second time.

"She was freaking out on the phone. I couldn't understand her, so I told her to slow down. When I realized what she was saying, I didn't believe her at first. I had to come home and see it for myself," husband John Morris recalled.

The woman went back to the lottery office to claim her money. She went home with over $400,000 after tax deductions. She plans to invest the prize money and share some of it with her three children.

Overall, Kimberly had a pretty good Monday.


 

