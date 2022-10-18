'No One Roasts Better Than Dad,' Father's Hilarious Exchange With Daughter Leaves Internet In Splits

The woman wrote, "No one can roast you better than your father." (Representative Image)

The internet is filled with hilarious conversations between parents and their children. Now, a father's hilarious reply to his daughter's text message on WhatsApp has left social media in splits. A Twitter user, MoMo shared a screenshot of her conversation with her father. The father is roasting her over a blood report and it has gone viral on the internet.

The father informed that he has picked up the blood reports of the daughter and a friend. To which, the daughter replied "okay," and then he compared their blood reports. "Reports mai bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (In the reports she is also A+ and you are B-)," the father wrote.

Along with the screenshot, the woman wrote, "No one can roast you better than your father."

Since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm. The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. While some internet users found the post hilarious, others were simply in disbelief.

A user wrote, "Brown dad rocks," another commented, "When it comes to trolling ones own kid no one can beat indian dads." The third user wrote, "Dad sarcasm is still underrated."A fourth said, "Savage father."

In another hilarious post, Twitter user Jitu shared a screenshot of the conversation with the caption, "Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead." The post revealed that Jitu had got the address wrong while placing the order on Swiggy. Luckily, he got a refund on time. However, when he shared the news with his family, he was definitely not prepared for a savage reply from his father.

The screenshot of the conversation on a WhatsApp group explained what happened. Jitu sent a message on the messenger saying, "Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo (Swiggy has refunded the money, had placed the order at the wrong address)." To this, his father almost immediately replied saying, "Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I did not receive a refund?)"