'No Guy Friends Ever': Dubai Woman Shares Millionaire Husband's 'Strict Rules'

A woman from Dubai, who often flaunts her extravagant lifestyle online, has shared a new video on Instagram, prompting people to share mixed reactions. Soudi Al Nadak, 26, shared a video on Instagram, outlining the rules set by her millionaire husband. In the clip, she reveals a few of her husband's specific preferences: she must always match her bags with her shoes, she isn't allowed to work since he handles all expenses, she never cooks as they dine out daily, and she is expected to have her hair and makeup professionally done each day. Among the rules, she also has to avoid having male friends.

"You can call me Soudirella because I'm his princess." Ms Soudi wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. "Strict rules my millionaire husband has for me in Dubai," the text on the clip read.

Ms Soudi shared the video a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 52,000 likes and 3.5 million views. In the comments section, many users were taken aback by the details.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "No money can buy happiness. But it's better to be happy and with money, than without I guess." "We know, your Husband is controlling, doesn't trust you and doesn't want you to live a fulfilling life," commented another.

"Seems like he can't buy a smile on your face," said a third user. "But are you allowed to think, have opinions, have a voice in public or anywhere in fact? Being kept and not doing something productive with your life sounds terribly boring. And when he's done keeping you and divorce exactly what do you get? Anything?" expressed a fourth user.

The influencer often shares snippets of her lavish lifestyle which includes extravagant shopping sprees, luxurious cars, and first-class travel experiences to various destinations worldwide. Though she has been heavily trolled for flaunting wealth, she doesn't seem to be affected by it and remains unapologetic about her luxurious lifestyle.

Notably, she moved to Dubai with her family when she was six years old, and met her husband Jamal Al Nadak, while they were both studying at university eight years ago. She has been married to Jamal for the last three years. The couple's marriage includes rules like having no friends of the opposite sex, knowing each other's passwords, and always having their location available to each other.