No, Don't Roast Marshmallows At The Hawaii Volcano, Say Authorities

Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 30, 2018 11:43 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No, Don't Roast Marshmallows At The Hawaii Volcano, Say Authorities

"Please don't try!" tweeted USGS in response to a query about roasting marshmallows over volcanoes.

Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.

And the USGS actually took the time to answer.

The query came on Twitter and with a caveat -- "assuming you had a long enough stick."

"Erm... we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!)," the USGS said.
 
Volcanic vents, the fissures in the ground from which lava flows onto the earth's surface, also release large amounts of gases.

The fumes -- some of which smell like rotten eggs -- would spoil the sweet candy's flavor, the USGS cautioned.

Comments
The comment was among a flood of public service announcements Wednesday about the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which has been in eruption since May 3 on the Big Island.

So far it has destroyed 71 homes and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 people.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US Geological SurveyHawaiiHawaii volcano

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................