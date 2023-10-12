'Nice, F***ing, Meme': Elon Musk's Latest Post Confuses His Followers

Elon Musk is a prolific tweeter, and his tweets are often entertaining.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, is also known for his witty and thought-provoking social media posts. He covers a wide range of topics, from business and technology to nature and philosophy, and his posts are popular because they are often funny, unexpected, and engaging.

Today, he posted about three places, each of whose names now hold entirely distinct connotations within the contemporary language of the internet.

In his post, Elon Musk highlighted three locations: Nice (France), Meme (France), and Fugging (Austria). By cleverly aligning these names, he crafted the phrase 'Nice F***ing Meme.'

Takes a minute pic.twitter.com/yBwbpdNqBZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2023

Musk's followers relished the clever wordplay in his post, where he used the names of these towns to form a sentence that resembles a casual exclamation one might make in response to an amusing internet meme. The post also featured a screenshot of the route, revealing a journey that spans over 17 hours.

One of his followers said that he downloaded ChatGPT to understand the meaning of the post. He wrote, "Finally got access to GPT-4V, and the first thing I asked was to explain this."

"I knew there was a city named after my favorite word, commented another user.

"Some things are just better left misunderstood. This is one of them!" commented a third user.