Newspaper Clipping With Cartoon Network Shows Makes Internet Nostalgic

A newspaper clipping took the internet a trip down memory lane after it went viral. Shared on Linkedin by a user Vinod Arora, the clipping shows a list of animated shows featured on Cartoon Network.

The clipping features the schedule of cartoons that used to telecast on Cartoon Network starting from 5 am. The clipping had all the favourite shows including Scooby Doo, The Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, Dexter's Laboratory, The Mask and The Popeye Show. The post reminisced memories of several users on social media.

Along with the post, the caption reads, "The only thing which I waited for in 1996-1997 era was this -- It was an excitement to read the daily schedule and to figure out daily shows!!! Anyone familiar or remember this!??"

The post has received over 7,000 comments and 287 comments. The post was shared across social media platforms as the newspaper clipping brought back many memories. A user wrote, "A user commented, "Literally me daily looking at newspapers to just read the names of different shows and how many times they are coming. Man, I really miss those days much better than today's social media era."

Another user commented, "Oh my God yes!! I remember I used to wait until the b&w movies came up to make sure the bomb wasn't a mistake and it indeed is time to turn the tv off."

The third user commented, "Before the 2000s CN used to finish at 9 pm with popeye being the last show at 8.30, after which a TNT bomb would explode on the screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9 pm it used to be black and white English songs/movies."

Cartoon Network is one of the oldest cartoon channels, it was founded on October 1, 1992.

