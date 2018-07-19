Best Tweets On Lavender 100-Rupee Notes, Set To Join "Rainbow" Currency

Twitter has been abuzz with ideas and opinions on the lavender bills

Pictures of the new note have already created quite a stir on social media.

Green is the colour of money. Yes? No. In India, it is the full spectrum. New Rs 100 notes are set to debut soon, in a brand new shade, lavender. It joins magenta, fluorescent blue, chocolate brown, bright yellow...

The old Rs 100 notes will continue to be legal even after the new ones come into circulation next month. Pictures of the new note have already created quite a stir on social media.

During the demonetization in November 2016, the Rs 100 notes were left untouched. While Rs 1,000 notes were banned, new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, in magenta and stone grey, went into our wallets. This was followed by bright yellow Rs 200 notes, fluorescent blue Rs 50 notes and chocolate brown Rs 10 notes.

Twitter has been abuzz with ideas and opinions on the lavender bills.

Along with its distinct colour, the new Rs 100 note features Gujarat's famous 'Rani Ki Vav' (queen's stepwell) monument along with the Swachh Bharat logo and slogan. The note is slightly smaller.

Tell us what you think of the new Rs 100 note using the comments section.

