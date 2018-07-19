Best Tweets On Lavender 100-Rupee Notes, Set To Join 'Rainbow' Currency

Pictures of the new note have already created quite a stir on social media.

Green is the colour of money. Yes? No. In India, it is the full spectrum. New Rs 100 notes are set to debut soon, in a brand new shade, lavender. It joins magenta, fluorescent blue, chocolate brown, bright yellow...

The old Rs 100 notes will continue to be legal even after the new ones come into circulation next month. Pictures of the new note have already created quite a stir on social media.

During the demonetization in November 2016, the Rs 100 notes were left untouched. While Rs 1,000 notes were banned, new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, in magenta and stone grey, went into our wallets. This was followed by bright yellow Rs 200 notes, fluorescent blue Rs 50 notes and chocolate brown Rs 10 notes.

Twitter has been abuzz with ideas and opinions on the lavender bills.

With the turquoise coloured 50 rs notes and the new lilac 100 rs ones coming in, I am convinced that the @RBI has a chic, feminine currency designer. #RBI#Currency#Indian - Twisha Vasandani (@TwishaV) July 19, 2018

This new lavender 100 note is tribute to ponds dreamflower talc - Berozgaar Bhartiya (@BerozgaarAbhi) July 19, 2018

The new lavender colour 100 rupees note is going to be the favourite among South Delhi girls. pic.twitter.com/KAWJGGlzLo - Ayushi Agarwal (@iiiushiii) July 19, 2018

Whether our economy is looking bright or not our currencies certainly are...... - beensr (@beensr1) July 19, 2018

Yaa Full Rainbow Currency !! Indians will carry all colours in their pockets now - Harshdeep (@AAPHarsh1) July 19, 2018

Looks like note issued by Children Bank of INDIA - Pace .... (@pharmacyrafi) July 19, 2018

Be it new Rs 100 , 2000, or 50, denominations it reminds me of my childhood when we used to have colourful Churan wali notes. #lavenderpic.twitter.com/eHHtbQfeJ3 - Ishtiaq Khan (@ishtiaq787) July 19, 2018

Along with its distinct colour, the new Rs 100 note features Gujarat's famous 'Rani Ki Vav' (queen's stepwell) monument along with the Swachh Bharat logo and slogan. The note is slightly smaller.

Tell us what you think of the new Rs 100 note using the comments section.