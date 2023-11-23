'Never Too Late To Fly': Anand Mahindra On 97-Year-Old Woman Learning Paramotoring

A user said, "Hats off to her, Living her life to the fullest."

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media regularly posts about trending topics and engaging stories, for his 10.8 million followers. Recently, Mr Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of a 97-year-old woman learning paramotoring and said that she is his "hero of the day".

This old woman is seen paramotoring in the video with the assistance of a teacher. Many users were surprised to see the same and praised the elderly woman for her courage and determination towards taking part in adventure sports. "It's never too late to fly. She's my hero of the day," the business tycoon wrote in the caption.

It's NEVER too late to fly.

She's my hero of the day… pic.twitter.com/qjskoIaUt3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2023

The 55-second clip was originally shared on Instagram by Flying Rhino Paramotoring based in Maharashtra. As per the bio, the organisation is run by "team of Army para-commando pilots and Air Force veterans". Sharing the video five days ago, they said in the caption, "97 year Old COURAGE and 20 + years of Experience: Flying Rhino PARAMOTORING salutes to the courage of Grandma, who at 97 made an endeavour to fly and Flying Rhino made it Safe as always and pleasurable..."

Since being shared, the video has amassed 6.4 lakh views and 17,000 likes.

"So happy to see this clip," said a user.

"Age is just a number, and this video of an old lady fearlessly embracing paragliding proves it! Her spirit is a reminder that adventure knows no bounds. Let's all find inspiration in her courage and zest for life!" remarked a user.

Another added, "Hats off the her, Living her life to the fullest."

"Inspiring. What a way to tell us that we will always have a way, given we are determined," said a person.

"Very brave, courageous.. Awesome.. feeling motivated..." said another user.

"Life is to live the moments. Amazing spirit," added a sixth person.