Netizens Convinced That Figure Of Jesus Christ Appeared In Notre Dame Fire

Many social media users are convinced that the outline of Jesus Christ seemed to appear in the devastating fire which engulfed the historic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday evening. The claim was first put forward by Lesley Rowan from Alexandria, Scotland, who wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post: "I may be letting my mind play tricks on me here, folks take a close look at this picture and what do you see."

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the Notre Dame in Paris, with a portion of it encircled.

According to the Daily Mail, the post was quickly flooded with comments from other netizens who agreed with Lesley.

"I can see it pretty clear, gown and all," wrote one commenter, according to Daily Mail. "Yeah I saw it straight away - it's Jesus!" said another.

"When I look at it I see a silhouette of Jesus. I really see a vivid image," Lesley explained to the Daily Record. "I shared it and asked for people's opinions - even my brother in Australia said it looks like Jesus.

"I feel like it will bring comfort to people in Paris and all over the world at this sad time."

The catastrophic fire which tore through the 850-years-old Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday wiped out centuries of heritage. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the UNESCO world heritage landmark, whose spectacular Gothic spire collapsed in the flames.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.