Nepali Student's Annual Day Speech Goes Viral, Social Media Draws Comparisons

A Nepali student's fiery speech during his school's annual programme has gone viral on social media. The student, identified as Abiskar Raut was addressing the gathering at the school's 24th annual programme where he delivered a rousing monologue that voiced concerns about the Himalayan nation's political and economic challenges.

"Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away," Raut said, after introducing himself as the head boy of Holy Bell School.

"I put myself before you at this moment to shed light within your consciousness by piercing the dark nimbus that looms above. I am present here today to immortalise monumental change and the course of history."

Speaking of Nepal as a nurturing mother, he questioned whether the citizens were giving back to the country what was rightfully owed.

"Nepal, our mother, the country that gave us birth and nurtured us-what did it ask for in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing?" Raut asked.

"We are bound by the chains of unemployment...trapped in the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our future," he added.

Speech by this Nepali student is killing internet today pic.twitter.com/huGGFqmjdy — Ra_Bies 3.0 (@Ra_Bies) March 14, 2025

Social media reacts

Reacting to the speech, a section of social media users lauded the boy for his confidence and diction while others could not help but draw comparisons to a certain Nazi leader.

"Those who have zero confidence are mocking him - the irony is not lost on us!" said one user while another added: "His speech reminds me of someone. A man with a funny moustache."

A third commented: "Brother, it is annual day, not annexation."

The school speech of a student from Nepal reminded me of someone pic.twitter.com/h5QVf3YxZW — The Insight Media (@insightmedia314) March 15, 2025

The student's speech comes in the backdrop of ordinary Nepalese citizens demanding the return of the Hindu monarchy. Thousands have taken to the streets to start the campaign, calling for Gyanendra Shah to return as the king amid concerns over political instability, corruption, a cost of living crisis, unemployment, and a lack of economic development.

Almost 17 years ago, in May 2008, Nepal abolished a 239-year-old Hindu monarchy to bring curtains on a decade-long civil war that led to the killing of more than 16,000 people.