Neighbour Leaves Note On A Parked Car, Driver Gives A Blunt Response

The post received a lot of responses.

Bad parking can be just as dangerous as bad driving because it can spark all kinds of arguments among even the most friendly neighbours, leading to heated conversations and physical fights.

Recently, a message exchange between two people from the same neighbourhood over car parking went viral on Reddit. Although the post does not reveal the incident's location, the Reddit username suggests it is somewhere in Britain.

According to the post, a neighbour posted a letter pinned to the window of a car that was parked on a public road with the request, "Please move your car. Thank you".

The message in the first note was clear and straight to the point. However, the response from the driver, who had parked the vehicle on a public street, caught everyone off guard.

"May I ask why? It's taxed, insured, and on the road I live on. At least tell me! Paul (Number 31), Who are you?" the owner of the car replied.

A bystander noticed the animated exchange and took a photo of both notes, posting it on Reddit, where it quickly went viral and sparked a lot of discussion.

"There's an ongoing thread on my nextdoor about someone wanting a car (a pretty new Alfa estate) with a caravan attached to move from "their" road. It's not even outside their house. Apparently, it's an eyesore. Also, they were going to let the tyres down to encourage them to move it; I pointed out that maybe making it immovable was potentially counterproductive. It's still going on," wrote a social media user sharing a personal experience.

