Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan Back Ad On Gender Equality In Household Chores

An ad on parenting has been praised for the message it delivers.

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia, both mothers to young daughters, are amongst the people who have taken to social media to praise an ad going viral. The ad, shared by a popular detergent brand this morning, is part of its #ShareTheLoad campaign which began in 2015. It encourages parents to treat sons and daughters equally, teaching them to 'share the load' of household chores that often fall within the purview of the women of the family.

In the ad, a mother talking to her married daughter is shocked to learn that she has given up her job to deal with the increase in household chores. However, she soon realises that her son doesn't help around the house either - and focuses on correcting that.

You can watch the ad below:

"As mothers of this generation, it is our duty to take the first step and raise a generation of equals, for a balanced future," wrote Soha Ali Khan on Twitter while sharing the ad. Soha Ali Khan has a 1-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

"I am constantly thinking about the kind of mother I want to be... Inequality within households still exists, but it can also be rectified. As mothers, it is on us to take the first step to correct this approach today, so that our children can be equal partners tomorrow!" she said on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia, who gave birth to daughter Mehr last year in November, also appreciated the message behind the ad.

"As a #newmom to Mehr, I urge mothers to rethink what they're teaching their sons and daughters, so they grow up to #ShareTheLoad," she wrote.

The #ShareTheLoad film by @arielIndia brings out the importance of a balanced upbringing of children. As a #newmom to Mehr, I urge mothers to rethink what they're teaching their sons and daughters, so they grow up to #ShareTheLoadhttps://t.co/5Bz5nelW98 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 24, 2019

Her husband Angad Bedi also shared the ad on Instagram, agreeing with wife Neha in saying that parents need raise kids in a more balanced way.

It's not just celebrities praising the message contained in the ad. Many on social media have shared their thoughts on it too.

"This is simply amazing," wrote one person on Instagram. "A great thought," said another.

What do you think of the ad? Let us know using the comments section below.