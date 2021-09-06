Asked About Sex Life In Interview, Neeraj Chopra Kept Calm And Carried On

Neeraj Chopra won India its only gold medal at the Tokyo Games 2020.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the many interviews that followed his historic win, the 23-year-old faced a variety of questions - but some straddled the fine line between curious and intrusive. Most recently, it was a question by art historian Rajeev Sethi that many on social media branded "unprofessional" and "offensive". Mr Sethi tried to quiz the Olympic medallist about his sex life, and faced severe backlash on social media for his question.

Footage that has gone viral on Twitter shows Mr Sethi asking Neeraj Chopra how he managed to maintain a balance between his athletic training and sex life. "Kitne sundar naujawan hain aap (You're a good-looking young man)," Mr Sethi began, before asking Neeraj Chopra, in Hindi, as to how he managed to balance training with sex life. He added that he knew it to be a "behuda" (inane) question but assured the athlete that he had a serious question behind it too.

Neeraj Chopra, looking visibly uncomfortable, refused to answer the question. "Sorry sir, I have said sorry," he responded.

When pressed once again to answer the question, the athlete refused again. This time, the art historian apologised for his question, but was cut off by Neeraj who said "Please sir, aapke question se mera man bhar gaya hai (Please sir, I am done with your questions)."

If you thought Malishka was Cringe WATCH Rajeev Sethi go a STEP FURTHER 😡 He asked Neeraj Chopra : "How Do you Balance your Sеx Life with your training??" Disgusted Neeraj replied "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya" #NeerajChopra#RajeevSethipic.twitter.com/qwVd7hAot4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 3, 2021

The video has gone viral with over 4 lakh views on Twitter, where it was shared on Friday. Take a look at some of the reactions it garnered below:

Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the athlete for handling all questions with grace

Respect for @Neeraj_chopra1 for the grace with which he has handled all the questions thrown at him, some really crazy and unbecoming ones too. A true sportsman. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 4, 2021

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal was among those who termed it an example of "deep-rooted class bias"

Media persons need to recognise that @Neeraj_chopra1 is a national icon. They need to treat him with respect irrespective of his age or background. The repeated instances of casual disrespect are a reflection of a deep-rooted class bias. — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 4, 2021

So was IAS Himanshu Kaushik

So called elites asking irrelevant and uncomfortable questions to national icon @Neeraj_chopra1 should really get a life! Don't misuse humility for your gains. It's actually class discrimination. — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) September 4, 2021

IAS Priyanka Shukla remarked that "everyone" seemed more worried about "everything except the javelin".

It seems that the only person who is determined to cross the 90m mark in his next throw and take his country to greater heights is #NeerajChopra himself.



Everyone else is worried and curious about everything except the Javelin! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) September 4, 2021

One listed down all the "serious" questions that the Olympian has been subjected to

Few serious questions that asked Neeraj Chopra was asked recently in interviews.

1. Do you have a girlfriend?

2. Will you give me a virtual hug?

3. How do you maintain balance between sport and your sex life?

Neeraj Chopra politely refused to answer all of them.

Yet it continues. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) September 4, 2021

Last month, radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa and her team at Red FM faced widespread criticism for a video that shows them dancing in front of Mr Chopra.