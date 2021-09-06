Asked About Sex Life In Interview, Neeraj Chopra Kept Calm And Carried On

Neeraj Chopra won India its only gold medal at the Tokyo Games 2020.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India's only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the many interviews that followed his historic win, the 23-year-old faced a variety of questions - but some straddled the fine line between curious and intrusive. Most recently, it was a question by art historian Rajeev Sethi that many on social media branded "unprofessional" and "offensive". Mr Sethi tried to quiz the Olympic medallist about his sex life, and faced severe backlash on social media for his question.

Footage that has gone viral on Twitter shows Mr Sethi asking Neeraj Chopra how he managed to maintain a balance between his athletic training and sex life. "Kitne sundar naujawan hain aap (You're a good-looking young man)," Mr Sethi began, before asking Neeraj Chopra, in Hindi, as to how he managed to balance training with sex life. He added that he knew it to be a "behuda" (inane) question but assured the athlete that he had a serious question behind it too. 

Neeraj Chopra, looking visibly uncomfortable, refused to answer the question. "Sorry sir, I have said sorry," he responded. 

When pressed once again to answer the question, the athlete refused again. This time, the art historian apologised for his question, but was cut off by Neeraj who said "Please sir, aapke question se mera man bhar gaya hai (Please sir, I am done with your questions)."

The video has gone viral with over 4 lakh views on Twitter, where it was shared on Friday. Take a look at some of the reactions it garnered below:

Last month, radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa and her team at Red FM faced widespread criticism for a video that shows them dancing in front of Mr Chopra.

