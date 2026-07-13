"Nearly Broke My Neck": Internet Calls Zara Trousers 'Deadly' After Reporting Falls And Injuries

A pair of Zara trousers has gone viral for an unexpected reason, with shoppers claiming the fashionable wide-leg design is causing trips, falls and painful injuries. The controversy centres on Zara's Flowy Wide-Leg Trousers, which customers say are so long and flared that they easily get caught under the wearers' feet while walking. Across TikTok, Reddit and X, shoppers have shared videos and photos alleging they stumbled, fell and suffered cuts, bruises and even fractures while wearing the trousers. The garment has even earned the nickname "deadly trousers" on social media.

One TikTok creator, Georgina, posted a clip showing herself wiping blood off the trousers after what she described as "face planting". Another creator, Holly Gilmer, shared images of a badly bruised knee before revealing she later ended up in a wheelchair and on crutches with a fractured kneecap following a fall.

Others posted home CCTV footage showing themselves tripping on driveways or pavements after the fabric became tangled around their feet. TikToker Jessica Pearce called the trousers "hazardous" after sharing a video of herself falling on a rocky driveway, while another joked that she had "nearly broken her neck 46 times" wearing them.

Some shoppers have also complained about the trousers' construction, claiming the rough inner seams and stiff ribbed fabric caused chafing and skin irritation after only a few hours of wear.

The growing number of complaints has fuelled the hashtag #ZaraPants, with users debating whether the issue lies with the design, sizing or the way the trousers are worn. While many believe the extra-wide silhouette creates a genuine tripping hazard, others argue that choosing the correct length or having the trousers altered could prevent accidents.



Fashion design director Emile Vidal Carr told Metro, "They can catch on bicycle chains, escalators, machinery, or other moving equipment. And the extra fabric may cause you to trip, especially on stairs or uneven ground."

Zara has not announced a product recall or publicly addressed the complaints. However, reports on social media suggest some stores have accepted refunds or exchanges from dissatisfied customers. The product listing on Zara's website has also been updated with additional fabric information, although it does not reference the viral criticism.