Navratri 2023: The Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga

Navratri will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 24, 2023.

The celebration of Navratri is scheduled to kick off India's big festive season. This year, Navratri will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 24, 2023. The nine-day celebration is devoted to honouring Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Navratri is a Sanskrit word which translates to 'nine nights'. There are four Navratris in a year, and there are big celebrations for two of them. In India, Sharad Navratri occurs at the onset of the autumnal season, whereas Chaitra Navaratri occurs in the spring. The religious traditions of Sharad (or Sharadiya) Navratri are the same as those of Chaitra Navratri.

During this nine-day period, nine different forms of goddess Durga are worshipped and all of them have different significance.

Shailputri- Shailaputri, often spelt Shailaja, is the first form of Goddess Durga. "Shaila" signifies the mountain, and this form alludes to the mountain's daughter, Goddess Parvati, who was King Himavat's daughter. With two hands and a crescent moon on her forehead, Goddess Parvati is portrayed as a figure who is thought to be the reincarnation of Goddess Sati. Brahmacharini- The second day is dedicated to the goddess Brahmacharini. She is a representation of Goddess Parvati's extreme penance. Goddess Brahmacharini is a symbol of wisdom, austerity, and wisdom. Chandraghanta- On the third day of the celebration, devotees worship goddess Chandraghanta. She is thought to be Goddess Parvati's married avatar. She goes by several names, including Chandrakhanda, Chandika, or Rannchandi. She is a ten-armed woman who carries a variety of weapons. The meaning of the name Chandraghanta is "one with a half-moon shape, like a bell." Kushmanda- The Kushmanda is the fourth incarnation of the goddess Durga and is worshipped on the fourth day of Navaratri. Ku, Ushma, and Anda are the constituents of the name Kushmanda; Ku means "a little," Ushma means "warmth" or "energy," and Anda means "cosmic egg." Skandamata- On the fifth day of Navratri, people worship the goddess Skandamata. Being the mother of Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, she is known by the name Skandmata. It is believed that Skandamata grants all of her devotees' wishes. Calm and kindness permeate the mind when one sees this manifestation of the Goddess. Katyayini- Goddess Katyayani is honoured on the sixth day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, the demon Mahishasura was killed by goddess Katyayani, who was created when Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva pooled their energy. Kaalratri- On the seventh day of Navratri, people worship the goddess Kaalratri. She has a dark complexion, and long hair and is the strongest manifestation of the goddess Durga. She also rides a donkey. It is said goddess Parvati came to be known when she shed her outer golden skin in order to defeat the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Mahagauri- On the eighth day of Navaratri, Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. The goddess is portrayed in this form as a four-armed deity holding a damru in one hand and a trident, or Trishul, in the other. She is also known as Shwetambardhara, as she only wears white clothes. Siddhidatri- The ninth incarnation of the goddess Durga is Siddhidatri. She is the supreme goddess of all accomplishments. It is said that she supports all of her followers in their endeavours. In this form, the goddess is portrayed as a female deity riding a lotus and holding four objects in her hands: a discus, a conch, a mace, and a gada