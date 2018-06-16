Nature Has Taken Over This Abandoned Village, And The Photos Are Stunning

The BBC reports that the tiny island was once home to a bustling fishing village with more than 2,000 fishermen and 500 homes. Today, only a few villagers remain - and the brick homes are left shrouded in greenery.
Only a handful of people are left living in Houtouwan. Like this 51 years old man, who still enjoys the view in the morning and cultivates the unused fecund land around the abandoned two-stories houses in the afternoon.#houtouwan#ephemera#china#shengsi#documentary#portraitpic.twitter.com/2eai1vSvQJ- The Ephemera Documentary (@EphemeraDoc) April 5, 2018
The Daily Mail reports that Houtouwan was rediscovered in 2015 with ferns and vines having taken over the whole village. A Shanghai-based amateur photographer, who calls herself Qing Jian, first took a set of photos of the village during a trip to Shengshan Island three years ago.
Since then, many have taken to visiting the village that is often described as 'frozen in time'. The strange beauty of Houtouwan has today turned it into a tourist destination of sorts. Now, authorities have begun charging a fee from tourists who visit the seaside village.
