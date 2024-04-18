National High Five Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

National High Five Day is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of April with much pomp and fervour. This year, the fun occasion falls on April 18. The day encourages you to raise your palm in the air and share a high-five with your loved ones. This form of expression, through a simple hand gesture, allows you to display your emotions and joyous feelings about something positive. If you are hearing about this event for the first time, then check below to find the history, significance, and ways to celebrate National High Five Day.

Date

This year, National High Five Day is being celebrated on April 18.

History

There are many theories on the origin of National High Five Day. As per one story, Lamont Sleets Jr, a basketball player at Kentucky's Murray State University during the late 1970s and early 1980s, invented the high five.

Magic Johnson, another prominent basketball player, once asserted that he might have created the high five while attending Michigan State University in the late 1970s.

But the story that most people now believe is that Dusty Baker and Glenn Burke invented the high five in 1977. It's been rumoured that these two Los Angeles Dodgers players were clapping their hands together over their heads after a particularly significant victory in a match on October 2.

Unofficially, National High Five Day in particular started in 2002 when a group of college pupils studying at the University of Virginia thought it would be a great idea to give and receive high fives.

Significance

When two people smack their hands over their heads with their palms facing each other, they give each other a high five. The high five acts as a universal symbol of joy that individuals can display on any success or achievement, no matter how major or minor the feat is. High fives can also be given when two people agree on something wholeheartedly. National High Five Day serves as a reminder that every small victory in life deserves a little celebration.

How To Celebrate

Give high fives to your family members, relatives, friends, partners, and work colleagues. It is an instant mood lifter.

Raise funds using the occasion as an opportunity. Ask the masses to donate money for a noble cause and give them a high five in return. This would also make them aware of the special day.

Give virtual high fives to people who are far away from you, thus telling them that you miss and care for them.

If you have a pet, train them how to give high fives.