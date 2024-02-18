Customer Tips US Restaurant Staff $10,000 On His $32.43 Bill, Here's Why

Mark also shared the reason for his five-figure tip.

A customer at a Michigan restaurant surprised the staff by leaving a $10,000 tip on his $32.43 bill. The staffers at the Mason Jar Cafe were stunned to learn of the reason behind the generous gift.

The staff usually see tips ranging from 15% to 25%, but every once in a while, a customer will leave a much bigger one. "Typically, we'll see now and then $100 [tips]," Tim Sweeney, the manager of Mason Jar Cafe's manager in Benton Harbor told The Hill. "But not ever anything of this gratitude or magnitude."

Recently, a customer named Mark left t a $10,000 tip on his $32.43 bill, for a gratuity equaling around 30,835%.

Sweeney said he felt "absolute disbelief to begin with" before confirming the amount with the customer. "We went back and forth. I had a conversation with him. He wanted to proceed. [The waitress] was shocked."

"It was in memory of a friend who had recently passed and he was in town for the funeral," waitress Paige Mulick, who was also working that day, said. "It was just really an act of kindness that impacted so many people."

The money was split nine ways among the coworkers, who each took home a little over $1,100 each. Mulick, who recently graduated from Western Michigan University, said she plans to put her share toward student loans.

"(I'll) lower that interest every bit I can," she laughed, adding that there were "so many incredible women working that day, so many hardworking mothers ... just who deserve this."

"Every dollar counts at a job like this," Mulick continued. "We work hard. We know that some days you're going to make more and some days you're going to make less. That's just part of how it goes. But we hustle hard and I think that a lot of people deserve this."

Sweeney shared that the staffers were quite moved by the gesture.

"Any time you can lend a hand and change somebody's life - whether it's a small act or a large act - it's very important to just keep that in the forefront, keep that top of mind. A little bit goes a long way. In this situation, a lot goes a long way."

Asked how long it takes for a restaurant like his to make $10,000 in tips alone, Sweeney laughed.

"Many, many, many months," he said.