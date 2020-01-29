Narayana Murthy Touches Ratan Tata's Feet, Twitter Applauds Gesture

Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata's feet as a mark of respect.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy began trending on Twitter after pictures of him touching Ratan Tata's feet emerged online. The two industrialists shared the stage at the annual TiECon event in Mumbai on Tuesday where Mr Murthy, after presenting an award to Ratan Tata, bent down to touch his feet as a sign of respect.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, shared a video of the incident on Instagram stories.

"It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy," wrote the 82-year-old while sharing the video that shows Mr Murthy, 73, presenting him with the award and then touching his feet.

Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet at an event in Mumbai.

Pictures of the "touching gesture of humility" were also shared on Twitter by the event organisers.

"Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, @RNTata2000 at #TiEconMumbai. A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed," wrote TiE Mumbai.

Many on Twitter hailed the moment as historic and praised Narayana Murthy.

Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends..



Its truly Indian culture,,

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet! @TiEMumbaipic.twitter.com/dPN0z6i66Q — Pankaj prashant (@Pankajprashant9) January 29, 2020

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.



Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba — That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020

I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata's feet! @TiEMumbai

Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir — GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020

Proud of Indian Culture ❤️

We have @narendramodi

We have @RNTata2000

We have @Infosys_nmurthy

The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata's feet.

In Indian tradition,Respect is best thing you can give to others.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oBWEjeA3Qj — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) January 29, 2020

It's really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW — Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020

According to news agency PTI, Ratan Tata was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai.

"Sri Ratan Tata's lasting legacy is the highest standards of ethics and integrity that will guide entrepreneurs in their journey for decades to come. The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.