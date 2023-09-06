Nagpur Police Use SRK's 'Jawan' To Promote Safe Cyber Security Practices

Twitter users were quick to react to Nagpur Police's tweet.

Nagpur Police is known for using entertaining and witty ways to educate the masses on various topics. The city's police department often uses quick wit to send out a clear message. Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, the police department shared a uniquely drafted cyber security advisory referencing Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan.

The caption of the post read, "Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta. (No fraudster can survive when you have such passwords)."

The police department equates SRK's different looks in Jawan with different passwords.

Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta.#KingKhanPasswords#CyberSafety#NagpurCityPolicepic.twitter.com/lby0zr3ixJ — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 6, 2023

Twitter users were quick to react to Nagpur Police's tweet. They seemed impressed by the cops' sense of humour.

"Respect Nagpur Police," a user commented on Twitter.

Another user wrote, "@NagpurPolice shares a cyber safety message and how!"

"Remember, in the grand tale of online security, let your passwords be as diverse as the looks of King Khan," the third user commented.

The fourth user joked, "Kya matlab ab @iamsrk Saab ne Nagpur Police ko bhi pr bana Liya (What do you mean, now @iamsrk has made Nagpur Police his PR team)."