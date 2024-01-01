Nagpur Man Pays Rs 500 For Rajma Chawal And Coke At Airport, Calls It ''Daylight Robbery''

However, he didn't disclose the name of the airport.

Air travel is considered the most convenient form of transportation. It provides a level of comfort that other forms of transportation may not offer. While travelling by air has certainly become more accessible for the salaried class, overpriced airport food despite its average quality has irked many. Recently, a man took To X to voice his frustration over spending Rs. 500 for a serving of ‘rajma chawal' and a coke. He likened the exorbitant food pricing with ''daylight robbery''. However, he didn't disclose the name of the airport.

''I've never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a Coke for 500/- bucks. Isn't that daylight robbery? Just because someone's traveling by air doesn't mean they have to be looted,'' Dr. Sanjay Arora wrote while sharing a picture of his meal.

See the post here:

I've never understood why we get fleeced at the airports. I got his simple dish of Rajma Chawal with a Coke for 500/- bucks. Isn't that daylight robbery? Just because someone's traveling by air doesn't mean they have to be looted! pic.twitter.com/q6dZEnwubV — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) December 30, 2023

Reacting to his post, a user explained, ''I was part of an Airport retailing company. The developer wants a minimum guarantee or 26% of revenue, whichever is higher. So at Airports you pay margin for Mnf+Distributor+Dealer+Retailer+Airport Developer+Tax.''

Another shared a similar grievance and wrote, ''Last week in Kolkata airport, I had to pay Rs. 300/- for one small cup of tea.'' A third stated, ''So true. Writing this from Bhubaneswar Airport where I just paid Rs.180 for a cup of tea and Rs.100 for a samosa!''

A fourth added, ''It costs a lot to setup airport And it costs a lot to rent a place in airport and it costs a lot to employ people at airport as it is very secure place & hence it costs a lot to serve you food there.''

''Part of the reason is the security provided by CISF at airports which is very expensive. Airports have to pay CISF for their services. This is not the case with trains and buses,'' another person explained.

In a similar incident, an internet user recently took to Instagram and shared that he was surprised to see how expensive dosas are at Mumbai Airport. The user stated that the price of a Masala Dosa with buttermilk was ₹ 600. Even though items are sold at an inflated price at the airport, this price of a simple food item shocked many on the internet.