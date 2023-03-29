Nagaland Minister Receives A Note Onboard IndiGo Flight, His Reaction...

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for interesting tweets.

There is no doubt that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is social media's favourite. Now, he has posted another photo that is going viral on Twitter. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader received a note onboard an Indigo flight. The minister jokingly mentions how he mistook the flight number for a WhatsApp number. He is known for interesting posts on Twitter that leave his followers in splits.

The minister along with the picture of the note wrote, "Thought it was the WhatsApp Number! Better luck on your next flight Temjen." The handwritten note said, "Dear Sir, It is a great honour to have you on board with us today. Thank You for choosing INDIGO. With Love, Indigo, 6E 7288."

Check out the tweet here:

Thought it was the WhatsApp Number!



Better luck on your next flight Temjen 😉 pic.twitter.com/jO3B07tc0R — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 29, 2023

His followers and other Twitter users burst out in laughter, posting several emojis showing faces with tears of joy. The comment section was flooded with an array of comments including laughing emojis. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Temjen, I guess I was a bit luckier than you in my last indigo flight. They took a pic and sent it in wats app. Better luck next time."

Another user commented, "Your sense of humour is next level, sir."

"Sir, she will give you the remaining 4 digit numbers on your next flight. Please understand that everything is business and nothing comes for free. Good luck for your next flight" joked the third user.

"So you are a romantic too, Sir," the fourth user commented.

Recently, another tweet went viral after he posted a picture of himself looking at his mobile phone at what appears to be an event. Giving it a humorous twist, Mr Along clarifies that he is "not sleeping".



