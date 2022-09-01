Nagaland Minister Shares Photo Of Dinner Served In Rajdhani Express

Temjem Imna Along is the minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in Nagaland.

Nagaland minister Temjem Imna Along frequently shares good posts on social media. He recently shared photos of the meal provided in Rajdhani Express which has left the internet nostalgic.

Life is a journey, enjoy the trip;

Food is life, never skip your meal!



Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at #RajdhaniExpress, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati.#TravelStory#Foodstagram@AshwiniVaishnaw@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/q4Uot9HUk0 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 31, 2022

Mr Inma Along said in the Twitter post that the meal was served to him while travelling on the train. The dinner was served to the Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in Nagaland while he was travelling from Guwahati to Dimapur.

"Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at Rajdhani Express, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati," he wrote while sharing the post.

The image of the meal shows chapatis, vegetable curries, and yoghurt, all of which look fresh.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2,700 likes and hundreds of retweets. Several users wrote about the quality of food in trains while others left funny remarks in the comment section.

Railway Sewa thanked the minister for the positive feedback. They wrote, "Sir, thank you for sparing your valuable time in writing to us. However your feedback will boost our team energy to work with more enthusiasm."

"Indian Railways is progressing day by day. And in the coming days, Indian Railways will be counted among the world's top class trains," wrote a user.

A second one asked the minister in a funny way, "Sir, will this be enough for you?"

In a reply, the minister wrote, "No i took other's too."



