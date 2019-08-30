Nadia Comaneci Praises School Kids Performing Gymnastics Moves On Street

"This is awesome," wrote the five-time Olympic gold medallist

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 30, 2019 17:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nadia Comaneci Praises School Kids Performing Gymnastics Moves On Street

A viral video shows two children performing tough gymnastics moves.


A video that is currently going viral online shows two schoolchildren performing tough gymnastics moves with apparent ease. The video, which emerged on social media a few days ago, shows the pair skillfully somersaulting and cartwheeling on a street. It has been viewed over 5 lakh times on Twitter, and has even caught the attention of retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist praised the children and their performance while sharing the video on Thursday. "This is awesome," she wrote. And as many in the comments section pointed out, that was high praise coming from the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect 10 at the Olympics.

Take a look at the video that impressed Nadia Comaneci below:

Ms Comaneci wasn't the only one to be impressed by the schoolchildren's talent. Here is how others reacted to the video:

It is not immediately clear where the video was filmed, although some in the comments section suggested that it is from Nagaland.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nadia Comaneciolympicsgymnastics

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AssamLuis EnriqueMumbaiMukesh AmbaniChidambaramGDPFloridaITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieRedmi Note 8 ProiPhone 11Sahoo

................................ Advertisement ................................