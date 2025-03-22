Mysterious "Skeleton-Like" Figure Leaves UK Couple Baffled. See Photos

A couple in the UK were baffled after they came across a mysterious "skeleton-like" figure during their stroll down a beach in England. According to the New York Post, Paula and Dave Regan shared the photos online, saying they spotted the mermaid-like skeletal creation on March 10 while strolling the shore in Margate, Kent. The pictures show the mysterious creature partially buried in sand and surrounded by seaweed. It appears to be a carved wooden creature with the tail of a fish and the torso and head of an alien-like creature.

"For the life of me, I can't tell you what it was. It was the weirdest thing," Paula Regan said, as per the Post. "At first, I thought it was a bit of driftwood or maybe a dead seal because I could see these funny tail fin things," she recounted. "The head looked skeletal, but the back part - where the fishtail was - was soft and squidgy (squishy). It didn't feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange," she added.

Ms Regan reportedly said that a small crowd gathered around the mysterious-looking thing but "nobody could work out what it was".

"Some thought it might have fallen off a boat, while others suggested it could be a figurehead from a ship - like one of those carved mermaids. I just knew no one would believe us if we didn't take a picture," she said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a weird-looking object has baffled the public. Last month, a Russian fisherman caught a strange, never-seen-before creature from the depths of the ocean, leaving people on social media confused and speechless. Fishing in The Gulf, Roman Fedortsov came across the peculiar, gray-coloured, bulbous-looking animal. Posting a video of it on Instagram, the fisherman identified it as a smooth lumpsucker, a type of marine ray-finned fish, which lives in the deep and may reach lengths of more than a foot.

In a similar incident, a US fisherman caught a sea creature with the "weirdest" mouth ever. Last year in June, Eric Osinkie was fishing in the Hudson Valley in New York when he came across this species. He shared the photos of the eel-like animal, showing its rows and rows of teeth, on the Catskill Outdoors Facebook group.

The creature was a sea lamprey. The species is parasitic and feeds on other fish using its suction disk mouth and sharp teeth. Once it attaches itself to its victims, it punctures their skin and drains their body fluids.