'My Lifeguard': Security Guard's Daughter Graduates From UK College, Celebrities React

"Your father is a superhero," wrote a user.

Most people consider the graduation ceremony to be one of their most cherished days. It's always special to graduate in front of your parents because they have been instrumental in your success. Many attribute their success to the help of their parents and family. Recently, a video of a security guard's daughter thanking her father for sending her to study abroad is going viral on social media. The efforts of the girl and her father are being applauded by celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana and Boat Founder Aman Gupta.

"Thank you Pappa for believing in me," Dhanshree G wrote in the caption of the clip shared on Instagram.

The video opens with a heartfelt hug between a father and daughter who had just been accepted into an esteemed UK university. The scene then shifts to an airport, where the father says goodbye to his daughter as she sets out on a new journey. The video also features brief segments from the graduation ceremony, highlighting the joyous occasion when Dhanshree, wearing the graduation cap and gown, goes across the stage to accept her degree. The text in the video reads, "To everyone who said to my father, 'You are just a guard, you can't send your daughter abroad'. He's my lifeguard and he did it."

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 17 million views and 1.8 million likes on the social media platform.

Digital content creator and actor Dolly Singh said, "crying sobbing"

Boat Founder Aman Gupta wrote, "Inspiring. More power to you and your dad."

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna also reacted to the emotional video with a heart emoji.

"Your father is a Super Hero," wrote a person.

"God bless you both," said a person.

"Indian fathers are the best. The kids in the west work side jobs to support their education and grow old but still aren't able to clear out student loans. But our Indian fathers take care of so much despite the massive currency difference. Truly thankful," added a user.

A user added, "'Dad' the man who makes impossible into possible"

A user said, "Thank you for making your dad proud. He deserves all the happiness in the world. More power to you."