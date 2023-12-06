'Mummy Ki Daant': Anupam Mittal Gets Nostalgic About Childhood After Renting Movie Online

His post has amassed a lot of reactions from users.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and 'Shark Tank India' judge, recently shared an incident which made him nostalgic about his childhood and miss his "mummy ki daant (mother's scolding)". The entrepreneur recently rented Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer for two days. Despite spending Rs 750 on five rentals on Amazon Prime, he could not complete watching the movie. He said on X, formerly Twitter, "Oppenheimer ke 48 hr rental model ne bachpan ki mummy ki daant yaad dila di. Spent 750 Rs on 5 rentals & still not even half-way through. Kyun @amazonIN bhai, jaan loge?"

Oppenheimer ke 48 hr rental model ne bachpan ki mummy ki daant yaad dila di. Spent 750 Rs on 5 rentals & still not even half-way through 🤦🏻‍♂️ Kyun @amazonIN bhai, jaan loge? — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) December 6, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from users. Some people suggested that the Shark Tank India judge watches the movie using Torrent.

"Sir Torrent use kijiye, free and no fuss (Use Torrent, there is no fuss)." To which, Mr Mittal said, "haan yehi baaki hai ab (This is only left now)."

"Correct business model is sending you a message wid a link to switch to prime2 for more choices for free and then after showing a trailer, asking to subscribe," said a user.

"Anupam bhai thoda din wait karna tha na ? Free me aa jayega (Anupam brother, you should have waited, it will be aired for free)"

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer explores the politics and drama surrounding the creation of the first nuclear bomb, through the eyes of the renowned theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer played by Cillian Murphy. The biopic chronicles his life as a Harvard graduate, musing about war crimes, to his obsessive navigation of the Manhattan Project amidst the roars of World War II, leading up to the Trinity Test. Marking Nolan's first R-rated film in two decades, it also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh.