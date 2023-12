Mumbai Vlogger Faces Backlash For Showing Cocktail With Black Ants

The vlogger can be seen drinking the beverage with black ants.

A video featuring a special cocktail served with ants has surfaced from a restaurant in Mumbai, drawing ire from social media users. The ants are claimed to be used as a garnish in the beverage. The video, shared on Instagram by Nitin Tewari, a bartender, and content creator, is from Seefah restaurant located on Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai. It was shared in October, 2023.

In the video, the vlogger not only relishes the beverage, describing it as "delicious," but also provides a sneak peek at the menu card, revealing the drink's name, 'The Antz.' This concoction comprises mezcal, tequila blanco, grapefruit, vetiver, saline, and, notably, the Black Antz.

"Cocktail with ants as garnish seefah_hillroad. Will you try this cocktail? Share this with your friend who loves cocktails and will be eager to try this cocktail," the caption read.



The vlogger expressed admiration for this drink and its garnish, emphasising that the ants added a "tasty and crispy" element. However, it didn't receive positive comments from internet users.

"Did they roast the ants, or was the crunch a raw texture?" a user said.

"No, not at all. I do not promote this, like to stupid things," another commented.

A third remarked, "We are going to be like China soon if we promote this. Guys need to be awake. I strongly recommend closing this type of bar."

"Killing life mercilessly, all for what? Garnishing? What have you stooped to?" a fourth asked.

There are places where drinks showcase snakes and green ants. In Vietnam, a unique beverage includes submerging an entire snake in wine. On the flip side, an authentic Australian drink named Ant Gin integrates green ants into its crafting process.

