Mumbai Police's Message On Unwanted Advances Gets Thumbs Up From Internet

The post sends a clear message.

The Mumbai Police are very active on social media. It often posts content that is not only informative but also impresses internet users by capitalising on trending topics.

The department, which works day and night to keep the city of over 3 crore people safe, regularly posts content that creates awareness among people on different subjects and also targets miscreants.

The Mumbai Police have continued the healthy tradition by sharing a fresh post that clearly talks about the unpleasantness of unwanted advances.

"Food for thought: Not all advances are appreciated," the department captioned the post.

The Mumbai police posted a prepared artistic image that appears to be a screenshot of a chatbox and shows a person texting someone on a social media site frequently while getting no response.

It is also depicted in the illustration that the recipient finally blocked the unwanted sender.

More than 14,000 people have liked the chat screenshot that was posted to Mumbai Police's Instagram account. A number of users have also left comments on the page, praising the police's approach to interacting with citizens and raising awareness.

"Mumbai police are subtly saying that you should not approach women even if your intentions are genuine; you should die single, commented one user.

"Hat's off to the team who handles the page.. creativity, wrote another user.