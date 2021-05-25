Mumbai Police's Witty Reply To Man Asking If He Can Go Outside

Mumbai Police had a witty response to a Twitter user's query. (Representative Image)

No one can beat Mumbai Police when it comes their ingenuity in spreading awareness on various issues. In a new post on Twitter, they advised a person to stay indoors in a quirky way. It all started with a Twitter user posing a question to the police, “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” The reply was hilarious. “Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth and the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering. Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please,” wrote the Mumbai Police. They further asked “Sunny” to “be the sunshine of safety”.

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafetyhttps://t.co/qxIYSkAeNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2021

Social media users were impressed with the tweet. One of them commented, “Whoever's writing these responses at Mumbai Police, kudos. I have been following your wit for a while.”

Whoever's writing these responses at Mumbai Police -- kudos. I have been following your wit for a while. Very fun to read :) — Rishabh Shah (@rishabh_shah92) May 24, 2021

Another Twitter user sought the writer's promotion. The comment read, “This person needs a raise, kudos.”

This person needs a raise.. kudos ???? — Karan (@OptimusLiime) May 24, 2021

A language enthusiast wrote, “Whoever is handling this Twitter, wonderful vocabulary. Keep it up.”

Whoever handling this Twitter wonderful vocabulary ????

Keep it up ???? @MumbaiPolice — Nishant Morey - निशांत मोरे (@MoreyTalk) May 24, 2021

“Geography lessons given, shots fired,” was another comment.

Geography lessons given, shots fired.

I love you @MumbaiPolice — Gauresh M (@go_gorace) May 24, 2021

Earlier, the Mumbai Police asked everyone to wear masks in public through a fun Tom and Jerry cartoon strip. "Please don't go out without a cause or a mask on your face. Let's not make it a cat and mouse chase. We really don't like "Tom-Tomming" about the consequences,” the tweet read.

In April, the Mumbai Police spread COVID-19 awareness by giving a musical twist to one of their social media posts. They used Mumbai residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and entertain themselves with popular songs from Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS and John Legend.

Before that, they added a creative twist to the hit 1990s track, Aaj main upar, aasmaan neeche from the film Khamoshi, to spread another message about COVID-19. The image featured the virus with a thought bubble that says: 'Aaj main upar cuz mask hai neeche'.