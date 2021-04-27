Mumbai Police Spreads COVID-19 Awareness Through Music-Themed Memes

Mumbai reported fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Mumbai Police has always found a fun way to reach out to people to spread information and awareness by using quirky messages and interactive social media content.

They've given a musical twist to their latest posts - the ones urging Mumbai residents to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've asked residents to entertain themselves with popular songs from Lady Gaga, One Direction, BTS and John Legend.

Although the second Covid wave has shown signs of slowing in the city, the police have warned people not to let their guard down because the virus is "Swift'-er than you" and that it is better not to take a "chance". They shared images that are spin-offs of songs from these leading artistes with the hashtag "MelodyOfSafety".

Lady Gaga and John Legend are popular American singers and songwriters known for their musical versatility. One Direction, and BTS are boy bands who've achieved great success since their journey began around 2010.

One Direction is a British-Irish group and BTS, or the Bangtan Boys, are a South Korean band.

One Twitter user called Mumbai Police's tweet "savage".

Another praised the person running the Twitter handle.

Got to meet the admin of this page. He/she does know very well how to put a smile or a laugh on everyone's faces! Brilliant work! 👏😎

Keep it Up!! 😃 — Niraj N. Navindgikar (@baNkster714) April 27, 2021

Recently Mumbai Police also counseled a lovelorn man who asked them what sticker he should use on his vehicle to be able to go outside his home and meet his girlfriend.

The police's understated reply won widespread praise; they said: "Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier."

We understand it's essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn't fall under our essentials or emergency categories!



Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier



P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafehttps://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Film actor R Madhavan and industrialist Anand Mahindra were among those amused.

Ha ha ha very well put and I am sure equally well received. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/WAOuGdDCtK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

Mumbai Police had introduced three colour-coded stickers to allow people to travel in private vehicles for essential work during the curfew. Later they discontinued the requirement.

On Monday Mumbai, once India's worst-affected city, reported fewer than 4,000 cases in 24 hours.

This was the lowest daily count since March 30, when 4,758 cases were logged.