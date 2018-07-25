Mumbai Man, Zomato Executive's Shudhh Hindi Chat Has Everyone In Splits

"This is the most fabulous chat that I have come across in recent past," says a Twitter user.

Who doesn't know what it's like waiting for one's food delivery to arrive. You count every second with baited breath and it's almost as if time refuses to pass - pretty much like when you're on a treadmill. So instead of tirelessly waiting for the food to arrive, this Mumbai man decided to check the status of his delivery. What transpired next has left many on social media in splits.

In a tweet posted on July 22, Twitter user Shadwal Srivastava shared the rather interesting conversation he had with an executive from food ordering and restaurant search app Zomato. With just 10 minutes to go until his food was meant to arrive, Mr Srivastava decided to check its delivery status with an executive. Only, he chose shudhh Hindi to do so.

Surprisingly, the executive decided to reply in the same way. The conversation that resulted is pure gold. Take a look:

I really wasn't expecting the customer support guy at @ZomatoIN to play along with my shuddh hindi gig pic.twitter.com/vORsCIW6Em - Shadwal Srivastava (@Pareshaan_aatma) July 22, 2018

In case you're wondering what happened next, here's what followed:

Since no one asked, here's the next part of the conversation pic.twitter.com/wIxoTxUYkr - Shadwal Srivastava (@Pareshaan_aatma) July 23, 2018

Mr Srivastava's initial tweet has collected over 2,500 'likes' and more than 1,400 retweets - and still counting. People on Twitter seem mighty impressed with this exchange.

"This made my morning," says one Twitter user. "We need more people like you when it comes to having patience in food delivery!" says another. "This is the most fabulous chat that I have come across in recent past," says a third.

Earlier this month, a similar entertaining conversation ensued between a Twitter user and an Amazon Prime Video customer care executive. After initial tweets about cashback options on renewing one's subscription, the Twitter user and the customer care executive posted lyrics of songs and Hindi film dialogues to communicate with each other. The entire exchange went viral.