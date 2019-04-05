Mumbai Girl Gives Anand Mahindra An Idea To Curb Honking. His Reply...

The letter, from 11-year-old Mahika Mishra, detailed a plan to curb honking

Offbeat | | Updated: April 05, 2019 10:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Girl Gives Anand Mahindra An Idea To Curb Honking. His Reply...

Anand Mahindra received a letter from 11-year-old Mahika Mishra.


Business tycoon Anand Mahindra delighted his Twitter followers recently when he shared a letter he received from a Mumbai schoolgirl with an idea to reduce honking. The letter, from 11-year-old Mahika Mishra, detailed a plan to curb honking - and it impressed Mr Mahindra enough to share it with the world.

In her letter, Mahika wrote: "I go on many drives and I have noticed that many people honk unnecessarily - especially in traffic. They do not understand that honking does not make the vehicle move."

She added the other disadvantages of honking - wasting energy and creating noise pollution - before explaining her idea.

Mahika asked Mr Mahindra to implement a horn in all the cars produced by his company that could only honk five times in 10 minutes, with each honk lasting only three seconds.

"In this way the noise will be minimised and our roads will be quieter," she explained.

Mr Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group whose Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India, was obviously delighted by the letter.

Sharing a picture of the letter on Twitter, he wrote: "At the end of a tiring day, when you see something like this in the mail..the weariness vanishes...I know I'm working for people like her, who want a better-and quieter world!"

Since being shared online two days ago, his tweet has collected over 14,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses praising Mahika's suggestion.

What do you think of the letter? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news




Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand Mahindrahonkinganand mahindra letter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Pawan KalyanTikToKJeff BezosLK AdvaniElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDabangg 3Elon MuskGudi PadwaMi Fan FestivaliPhone XRMi Note 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................